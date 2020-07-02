Watkins Glen open again, optimistic for NASCAR weekend

The roar is back at New York’s Thunder Road.

Three months after its opening day was canceled by the coronavirus pandemic, Watkins Glen International is hosting car clubs again as NASCAR weekend looms in mid-August.

“Everybody is excited about getting back in the saddle. I know we are,” track president Michael Printup said. “We had some people on furlough and we were able to bring back almost every single person, so that’s good. It’s good to get the activity going, get the track hot.”