Menu Search Log in

Watkins Glen open again, optimistic for NASCAR weekend

Watkins Glen in the Empire State is excited for the chance of hosting a NASCAR weekend after the economic impacts of COVID-19.

By

Sports

July 2, 2020 - 9:56 AM

Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 Toyota, leads a pack of cars during the NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on June 14, 2020 in Homestead, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images/TNS) Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images/TNS

The roar is back at New York’s Thunder Road.

Three months after its opening day was canceled by the coronavirus pandemic, Watkins Glen International is hosting car clubs again as NASCAR weekend looms in mid-August.

“Everybody is excited about getting back in the saddle. I know we are,” track president Michael Printup said. “We had some people on furlough and we were able to bring back almost every single person, so that’s good. It’s good to get the activity going, get the track hot.”

Related
June 29, 2020
May 12, 2020
April 24, 2020
March 27, 2020
Trending