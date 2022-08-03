 | Wed, Aug 03, 2022
Who were the buyers and sellers for MLB trade deadline?

The Kansas City Royals weren't the only team active during the Major League Baseball trade deadline. Here are a number of teams gearing up for the postseason, while others restock for future years.

August 3, 2022

Noah Syndergaard (34) of the Los Angeles Angels throws against the Chicago White Sox in the first inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on June 27, 2022 in Anaheim, California. Photo by (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images/TNS)

This is quite a time to be a season ticket holder for the San Diego Padres.

Great weather, a jewel of a ballpark — and perhaps the most exciting lineup in baseball for the near future.

The Padres landed the biggest prize of this year’s trade deadline — and maybe at any year’s deadline — when they acquired outfielder Juan Soto, a 23-year-old superstar who isn’t due to become a free agent until after the 2024 season. To get him, they had to send six players to Washington, including several of their top recent prospects.

