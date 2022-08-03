Who were the buyers and sellers for MLB trade deadline?

This is quite a time to be a season ticket holder for the San Diego Padres.

Great weather, a jewel of a ballpark — and perhaps the most exciting lineup in baseball for the near future.

The Padres landed the biggest prize of this year’s trade deadline — and maybe at any year’s deadline — when they acquired outfielder Juan Soto, a 23-year-old superstar who isn’t due to become a free agent until after the 2024 season. To get him, they had to send six players to Washington, including several of their top recent prospects.