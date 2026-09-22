 | Wed, Sep 23, 2026
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Wildcats battle in Uniontown

The Marmaton Valley Junior High School and MVHS JV teams were in action Monday.

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Sports

September 22, 2026 - 4:23 PM

Grayce Dodson passes the ball in the set against St Paul. Photo by Adisyn Pritchard

UNIONTOWN — Marmaton Valley High’s junior varsity volleyball team got off to a quick start Monday.

The Wildcats opened their action witha  25-22 win over St. Paul in the first match of a four-team quadrangular.

Alas, St. Paul rebounded quickly, pulling even with a 25-19 win, and then rolling to a 15-9 win in the third-set tiebreaker.

The rest of the day got a bit tougher.

JV heads to Iola

The Wildcat JV dropped a straight-set loss to Humboldt, 25-13 and 25-1, and a 25-11 and 25-15 setback to host Uniontown.

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