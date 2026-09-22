Wildcats battle in Uniontown

UNIONTOWN — Marmaton Valley High’s junior varsity volleyball team got off to a quick start Monday.
The Wildcats opened their action witha 25-22 win over St. Paul in the first match of a four-team quadrangular.
Alas, St. Paul rebounded quickly, pulling even with a 25-19 win, and then rolling to a 15-9 win in the third-set tiebreaker.
The rest of the day got a bit tougher.
JV heads to Iola
The Wildcat JV dropped a straight-set loss to Humboldt, 25-13 and 25-1, and a 25-11 and 25-15 setback to host Uniontown.
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