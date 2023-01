MORAN — The Marmaton Valley High boys and girls bounced back quickly from their War on 54 tournament appearances last week and cruised by Oswego on Monday night.

The Wildcat boys (5-7; 1-0) got behind some early offensive aggressiveness and forced a number of turnovers in a 60-32 victory, while Marmaton Valley’s girls (8-4; 1-0) shot lights out from all over the floor in a 50-26 throttling win.

Girls Basketball