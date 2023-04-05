Wildcats dominant at Oswego

OSWEGO — The Marmaton Valley High track team continued its dominance at the Oswego Invitational on Tuesday.

A number of Wildcats took top places, including in the boys discus throw where Evan Kent secured first place with a throw of 133 feet, 6 inches. In the girls high jump, Piper Barney grabbed first place while Janae Granere took first in girls long jump and triple jump.

In the boys 100 meter dash, Granere came in fourth with a time of 11.64 seconds. Chris Ferguson placed 25th with a time of 14.70 seconds.