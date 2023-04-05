 | Wed, Apr 05, 2023
Wildcats dominant at Oswego

There were a number of Marmaton Valley High track athletes who took first place at the Oswego Invitational on Tuesday. The Wildcats are gearing up to take a few athletes to state again this year.

April 5, 2023 - 2:45 PM

Marmaton Valley's LesLeigh Cary throws the javelin. PHOTO BY: HALIE LUKEN

OSWEGO — The Marmaton Valley High track team continued its dominance at the Oswego Invitational on Tuesday. 

A number of Wildcats took top places, including in the boys discus throw where Evan Kent secured first place with a throw of 133 feet, 6 inches. In the girls high jump, Piper Barney grabbed first place while Janae Granere took first in girls long jump and triple jump. 

In the boys 100 meter dash, Granere came in fourth with a time of 11.64 seconds. Chris Ferguson placed 25th with a time of 14.70 seconds. 

