COLONY — Marmaton Valley Junior High’s football wrapped up a successful 2023 campaign by thumping Crest Middle School, 66-22.

“We were the more physical team up front offensively,” Wildcat head coach Dan Uhlrich said. “Defensively, they hit us on a couple passes and got us on an onside kick returned for a touchdown. They didn’t do much to us on the ground. I thought we hit well.”

Marmaton Valley had control from the outset, leading 30-8 at the break.