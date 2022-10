MORAN — A spirited effort came up just short Thursday as Marmaton Valley Junior High dropped a 68-42 decision to Southeast-Cherokee.

“Southeast is a very quality team,” Wildcat head coach Dan Uhlrich said. “We had many stops, but we were giving up too much ground early.”

Cooper Scharff had a strong game running the ball, Uhlrich said. “I am glad he is on our team.”