Wildcats on first win streak in two years

LE ROY — A strong third quarter propelled Marmaton Valley High’s girls to victory Tuesday.

The Wildcats picked up their second win in a row, but not before withstanding a furious Southern Coffey County High comeback attempt in a 25-20 victory.

The win lifts Marmaton Valley to 2-6 on the season, while SCC drops to 0-5.

Tuesday’s showdown was a battle of runs.

Marmaton Valley led 11-7 after the first quarter, but SCC went on a 5-0 run to take a 12-11 lead into halftime.

The visiting Wildcats retook the momentum out of the break with an 11-0 run to take a 22-12 lead.

But the Lady Titans’ Brooke Marlow and Madalynn Garretson each hit 3-pointers as SCC rallied.

But it was too little, too late to keep Marmaton Valley out of the win column.

Reagan Marshall and Andie Carr proved to be a dynamic duo for the victorious Wildcats.

Each scored 12 points as they combined to score 24 of Marmaton Valley’s 25 points.

Marlow scored nine and Garretson six for the Lady Titans.

Marmaton Valley travels to Crest Friday; Southern Coffey County visits Altoona-Midway.