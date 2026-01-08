Wildcats cruise 50-7 over SCC 

LE ROY — Marmaton Valley High’s boys got back into the swing of things with a rout Tuesday evening.

The Wildcats, in their first game since Dec. 19, scored early and often in a 50-7 romp over Southern Coffey County.

Marmaton Valley (4-4) had seven players score in the first quarter alone as the Wildcats raced to a 19-4 lead. The margin swelled to 33-7 by halftime.

The Wildcats starters were on the bench by the end of the third quarter, but the reserves had plenty of energy to keep up the run. Marmaton Valley outscored SCC 17-0 in the second half.

Brevyn Campbell paced a balanced scoring attack with 12 points, all on 3-pointers. Lane Lord came off the bench to score eight, all in the fourth quarter. Garrett Morrison added seven.

Brandon Bussell, Cyrus Nickel and Charley Nickell had two points apiece for Southern Coffey County (0-6).

Marmaton Valley also prevailed, 19-11, in the two-quarter junior varsity contest. Lane Lord led the victors with eight, followed by Kris McVey with four, Truett Blevins with three and Brady Burton and Xander Finch with two apiece.

Trey Winn scored four for Southern Coffey County’s JV. Brantlee Jones added three. Bussell and Tyler Rolf scored two apiece.

Marmaton Valley travels to Crest Friday, while SCC travels to Altoona-Midway.