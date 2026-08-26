Wildcats ready for Uniontown opener

YATES CENTER — The Yates Center Wildcats look to assert themselves early at the Uniontown Preseason Tournament Saturday.

The Wildcats hope to make a strong first impression in the contests against Three Rivers League foes Uniontown, Marmaton Valley and Altoona-Midway, even though the games will not count in the standings.

“I’m excited about this weekend and how it’s going to go,” Coach Carrie Cummings said. “Our league is big, and we go out every week with them. Just to see where they’re at will help us see where we need to go.”

After…