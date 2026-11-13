Wildcats split doubleheader
The Marmaton Valley Wildcats picked up another win while hosting Southern Coffey County Thursday.
MORAN — Marmaton Valley Junior High’s boys split a doubleheader against visiting Southern Coffey County Thursday, while the Wildcat girls dropped both of their contests.
In boys play, SCC’s A team cruised to a 50-30 win.
Zayne Endicott paced the Wildcats with 16 points, followed by Lucas Sander with eight. Emmett Cole followed with three, Tyler Borth scored two and Asher Stone scored one. Marmaton Valley’s B team captured a 16-5 win in a two-quarter contest.
Jimmy Potts
Jimmy Potts began his journalism career over 15 years ago at the Bossier Press-Tribune in Bossier City, La., where he learned from legendary sports editor Jerry Byrd – affectionately known as the “Man of all Seasons.” Since then, he’s covered sports in Texas, North Carolina, Indiana, Missouri and Kansas, before joining the Iola Register in February 2025. Jimmy grew up in Johnson County but is adapting to life in Iola. In his spare time, he enjoys watching sports, of course, and spending time with friends and family.
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