YATES CENTER — Yates Center High had the upper hand in a Wildcat vs. Wildcat softball showdown with Marmaton Valley Thursday.

Yates Center prevailed, 14-4, in the first game and 14-1 in the second.

Morgan Collins was the key protagonist in the opener, smacking three hits and driving in three, while striking out eight over six innings to earn the win, while allowing no earned runs.