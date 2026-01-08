Yates Center looks to rebound at Erie

The Yates Center Wildcats hope for a quick turnaround after falling to the Southeast Lancers 54-30 to open the second half of the 2025-2026 season Tuesday.

With the exception of an 11-point fourth quarter, Southeast held Yates Center to single digits in quarterly scoring while handing the Wildcats their fourth loss in Three Rivers League action.

“We didn’t play as well as we should or could have,” Yates Center coach Eric Busteed said. “We got got into foul trouble early, and could not get into a rhythm offensively. Defensively and rebounding, we did very well.”

With all TRL standout sophomore guard Cayten Cummings limited early with foul trouble, senior post Kinley Morrison did her best to fill the void. She had a team-leading 13 points with the majority of her points coming in the fourth quarter.

Cummings managed a respectable 7-point performance while freshman Tristyn Steel came off the bench for 5 points.

“We’re going to bounce back. I have no doubt about that,” Coach Busteed said. “Coming out of the break, we had a little rust. We had a good rhythm going at the end of December, but two weeks off threw everything off.”

The Wildcats return to the hardwood Thursday, when they head on the road to face the Erie Red Devils. A win Friday puts Yates Center one game within .500 in the TRL and Coach Busteed feels Erie may be just the right team for the Wildcats following their tough slog Tuesday night.

“If we play our game, and stay patient and do what we do, then we have a chance to play with anybody,” Busteed said. “There are a few teams that are harder than others, but Friday I have a good feeling we’re going to show more resolve and patience on offense and continue playing well on defense and rebounding.”

Tip-off for Friday’s contest is at 6 p.m.