BUFFALO — Yates Center High School’s boys basketball team got back into the win column on Tuesday night, defeating Altoona-Midway 50-34. Sean Hurst had another big game for the Wildcats, scoring 24 points.

Yates Center dominated from the jump, leading 19-5 after the first quarter and never looking back thanks to a strong defensive effort.

The Wildcats rode that momentum to a 33-13 halftime lead.