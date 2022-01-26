YC teams sweep Chetopa

CHETOPA — Yates Center High School’s basketball teams swept Chetopa on Tuesday night behind two big performances. Sean Hurst’s double-double led the boys to a 56-24 win while Callyn Miller’s 16-point night propelled the girls to a 33-24 win.

A dominating performance from the boys began from the tip-off as the defense held Chetopa in check early, limiting chances and points. While the defense was doing its job, the offense got hot and rode a wave of momentum all night.

By the halftime break, the Wildcats led 37-8.