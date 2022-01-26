 | Wed, Jan 26, 2022
Menu Search Log in

YC teams sweep Chetopa

Yates Center swept Chetopa on Tuesday behind big performances from two key players. Sean Hurst had a double-double in the boys game, while Callyn Miller led the girls with 16 points.

By

Sports

January 26, 2022 - 10:04 AM

Yates Center's Sean Hurst looks to make a pass. Photo by Reese Becker / Iola Register

CHETOPA — Yates Center High School’s basketball teams swept Chetopa on Tuesday night behind two big performances. Sean Hurst’s double-double led the boys to a 56-24 win while Callyn Miller’s 16-point night propelled the girls to a 33-24 win.

A dominating performance from the boys began from the tip-off as the defense held Chetopa in check early, limiting chances and points. While the defense was doing its job, the offense got hot and rode a wave of momentum all night.

By the halftime break, the Wildcats led 37-8.

Related
January 19, 2022
January 10, 2022
January 5, 2022
February 3, 2021
Most Popular