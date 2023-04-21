Yates Center runs into Eureka 

YATES CENTER — The Yates Center High softball team was hindered by its defense and their inability to string together good at bats in a pair of losses to Eureka at home Thursday.

The Wildcats were coming off playing four straight games this week before taking the field against Eureka, possibly a sudden loss of energy as a team. The Wildcats didn’t have enough in the tank for a comeback in a 10-5 game one loss. Then in the second game, the Wildcats were held to only six hits in a 4-2 loss.

“We’re light years ahead of where we were week one,” Yates Center head coach Scott Grogg said. “Hopefully by regionals, we get some things ironed out, get some of these errors out of our system. Our infield is mainly made up of freshmen and sophomores so the sooner our younger players get comfortable, the better it’ll be.”