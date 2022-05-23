 | Mon, May 23, 2022
Youngsters shine at 1A Regionals

A bevy of underclassmen will represent Marmaton Valley, Crest and Southern Coffey County at the upcoming state track meet in Wichita.

May 23, 2022 - 3:25 PM

Piper Barney clears a hurdle at the Class 1A Regional Track Meet Friday. Photo by Halie Luken / MVHS

BURLINGTON — Youth was served in a big way Friday as a number of area track and field athletes qualified for the upcoming state track meet.

Marmaton Valley High’s thinclads will be represented by freshmen Piper Barney and Jaedon Granere, sophomore Janae Granere and junior Kaitlyn Drake, each of whom qualified by placing in the top four of their respective events at the Class 1A Regional Track Meet held at Burlington High School.

Leading the charge is Janae Granere, who hopes to add to her state hardware haul, by competing in three events.

