Youngsters shine at 1A Regionals

BURLINGTON — Youth was served in a big way Friday as a number of area track and field athletes qualified for the upcoming state track meet.

Marmaton Valley High’s thinclads will be represented by freshmen Piper Barney and Jaedon Granere, sophomore Janae Granere and junior Kaitlyn Drake, each of whom qualified by placing in the top four of their respective events at the Class 1A Regional Track Meet held at Burlington High School.

Leading the charge is Janae Granere, who hopes to add to her state hardware haul, by competing in three events.