Allen’s women’s soccer team swept the top three prizes in the Jayhawk Conference. A plethora of players were also named to All-KJCC teams.

Forward Claudia Zahui won player of the year and midfielder Yasmin Evans won defensive player of the year.

Zahui and Evans were also All-KJCCC first-team selections, along with midfielder Mirla Chavarria and defenders Shelbie Purdom and Mia Evans.