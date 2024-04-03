IHS play offers life lessons

If only adults could remember the lessons learned in childhood, the world might be a better place.

Iola High School drama students will offer a reminder with “All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten.” The play runs Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center.

It’s an adaptation of the essays compiled in Robert Fulghum’s book. IHS performed the play in 2008 when director Richard Spencer considered it a perfect fit for a vast array of talent among the actors.