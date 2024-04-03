 | Wed, Apr 03, 2024
IHS play offers life lessons

Iola High School's drama department will present "All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten" at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center. The play offers a series of vignettes inspired by essays from Robert Fulghum's book.

April 3, 2024 - 2:42 PM

Brigham Folk, center, plays a tree that slowly wilts and dies from the verbal abuse of villagers in a scene from “All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten,” staged by the Iola High School Drama Department at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center. From left are Everett Glaze, Kendall Glaze, Folk, Max Andersen and Bella Rahming. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

If only adults could remember the lessons learned in childhood, the world might be a better place.

Iola High School drama students will offer a reminder with “All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten.” The play runs Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center.

It’s an adaptation of the essays compiled in Robert Fulghum’s book. IHS performed the play in 2008 when director Richard Spencer considered it a perfect fit for a vast array of talent among the actors. 

