Bishop descendants reunite

Descendants of Charles and Jesse (Caler) Bishop gathered for a family reunion on Saturday, July 11, at the New Community Building at Iola’s Riverside Park.

Seventy family members traveled from near and far to attend.

The gathering featured several special moments, including a memorial tree lighting with the remaining Bishop siblings, Velary Iden, Rose Hill, Shirley Martinez, Goddard, and Dave Bishop, Yates Center, all gathered around the table. Sabrina Bishop lit the candle while her father, Eric Bishop, read the memorial prayer.

Attendees also sorted through assorted keepsakes, including an old sale bill dated July 24, 1912, including information about Benjamin Franklin Caler working as an auctioneer. Most of the items had been stored in an old trunk, preserved for the descendants to open more than 50 years after it was sealed. Also of note: Troy West, who got his start in radio at Iola’s KIKS Radio, now works at one of the largest Christian music stations in the country. Descendants of Charles and Jesse (Caler) Bishop meet for a family reunion in Iola July 11. Courtesy photo

Attending were:

Velary Iden, Rose HIll; Shirley Martinez, Goddard; Dave Bishop, Randy and Christi Bishop, Virginia (Gigi) Bishop, John Bishop, and Robert and Janet (Caler) Thompson, all of Yates Center; Connie Wilson, Cheryl Wilson, Cindy Ballenger and daughter, Bristol, and Christine Koepp, all of Sioux Falls, S.D.;

Ed Bishop and guest Teresa Carr, Kansas City, Mo.; Susie and Terry Call, Judy Bishop-Slife and Kelly King and guest Mona Gonzales, all of Iola; Kathy Williams-Hacker, Wichita; JT Fletcher, Moran; Jack and Gloria Williams, Topeka; Rick and Gina Dolley, Argonia; Troy and Trish West, Columbia, Tenn.; Mike Dolley, Kingman; Tim and Kim Bishop, Andover; Rita Bishop, Burlington; Lana and Toby Long, Garnett; Lauren Dolley, Kingman; Matthew and Shannon Zogelmann and children Myla, Jonah and Noah, Rose Hill; April Colborn and guest Dan Oswalt, LaHarpe; Eric and Haley Bishop, Sabrina and Jordan, Yates Center; Clinton Fletcher, Gas; Jessie Wools, Colony; Jenna Sprague and Sam Sprague, Augusta; Cody Fletcher and Hannah Hall and children Harlowe, Copper and Aspen, Bonner Springs; Anna Bishop and Sebastian Platt, Belton, Mo.; Jordan and Riley and Lucas Dotson, Andover; Mollie McCann Wilson and Hanley, Spearfish, S.D.; and Carolyn and Greg Kelley, Tahlequah, Okla.