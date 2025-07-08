Carlyle Presbyterian

Nehemiah 6:1-9, 15 was the background scripture for Sunday’s sermon by Steve Traw, “Commitment.”

Nehemiah seeks help from God to build a wall to protect and serve his people. Nehemiah was committed to rebuilding the wall. He refused any pay over this 12-year period. He also brought back Jews from slavery and returned them to Jerusalem.

Think about when God has helped you in the past. Even when life seems to be in a rut, repeating a daily routine. This routine serves a purpose, whatever it is to dedicate your work and yourself to the Lord. Work should be done faithfully to God.

Communion will be served at the July 13 service. The food pantry would like donations of non-perishable items to be donated.