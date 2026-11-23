Colony church news
The Colony Christian Church congregation gathered for worship before the Thanksgiving holiday.
The Colony Christian Church congregation gathered for worship before the Thanksgiving holiday.
Pastor Chase Riebel’s sermon on Thanksgiving came from Luke 17:11-19. The 10 lepers called out to Jesus for help, trusting He would help them. All 10 were healed, but only one of them came back and expressed his gratitude. The Lord is ready to help us if we call out to Him and trust Him, but we need to be thankful for what He has done for us.
Larry Wittmer’s communion meditation was on the Lord’s powerful love, faithfulness and character.
Lexy Langworthy and Ashley Riebel led worship singing.
Already a subscriber?
The Iola Register Comment Policy
The Iola Register needs your voice. We welcome your on-topic commentary. Comments are moderated for civility. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.