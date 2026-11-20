Soil, where it all begins
Young artists from Iola and Humboldt were honored for their creativity and conservation-themed artwork.
Iola Elementary School students were recognized Friday morning for winning drawings submitted for the theme “Soil, where it all begins.”
It was this year’s theme for the National Assocation of Conservation Districts’ Stewardship Week, and the Allen County Conservation District hosted a contest for area elementary school students, awarding prizes for the top drawings.
In first grade, the winners were Sofia Stauffer-Rodriguez, Danica Roach and Aria Insley, all from Iola. Stauffer-Rodriguez also took second at the state level.
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