Area football teams among good company
Saturday’s state championship games will feature a few teams familiar to area football fans.
Although no area football team will play in this weekend’s Kansas High School State Championship, there will be more than a few familiar faces participating on the Wheat State’s grandest stage Saturday.
The ninth-seed Iola Mustangs came up short in a 79-64 shootout with the Columbus Titans. The Titans would last only another week.
Frontenac, who previously defeated 3A District II foes Iola and Columbus en route to a district title, easily thumped the Titans in round two, 49-8.
Jimmy Potts
Jimmy Potts began his journalism career over 15 years ago at the Bossier Press-Tribune in Bossier City, La., where he learned from legendary sports editor Jerry Byrd – affectionately known as the “Man of all Seasons.” Since then, he’s covered sports in Texas, North Carolina, Indiana, Missouri and Kansas, before joining the Iola Register in February 2025. Jimmy grew up in Johnson County but is adapting to life in Iola. In his spare time, he enjoys watching sports, of course, and spending time with friends and family.
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