Colony Church

Howard Reiter gave the Communion Meditation titled “Undeserved Blessings.” We often ask God, “Why me?” when bad things happen. But we should also ask God “Why me?” when good things happen. Why am I blessed with food, shelter, friends, etc? We must amaintain a grateful attitude. With unwanted burdens come undeserved blessings.

Pastor Chase Riebel gave the sermon “Facing Opposition” over 4 Nehemiah. The Jews’ enemies were angry when they began rebuilding the walls of Jerusalem, and they used several different tactics against them: intimidation, threats and more. They mocked them, attacked their character, their faith, and even their ability to get the wall rebuilt.

Through it all, Nehemiah prayed, and maintained self discipline with his attitude. Then their enemy threatened them physically, so the Jews prayed to God and guarded the city day and night. God protected them. They stayed strong in their faith. When we're faced with an enemy, we don't want to isolate ourselves. We need each other more than ever during those times.