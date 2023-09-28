Dense breasts may need more screenings

You might need supplemental screenings if you’ve been diagnosed with dense breast tissue. Women with dense breast tissue have less fat and more glandular and connective tissue. They are also at a higher risk of developing cancer.

Dense breast tissue refers to the way breast tissue appears on a mammogram. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 50% of women have this type of breast tissue.

Dr. Kristin Robinson, a Mayo Clinic breast radiologist, encourages women with dense breast tissue to have additional screenings.