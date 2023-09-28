 | Thu, Sep 28, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Dense breasts may need more screenings

By

Community

September 28, 2023 - 3:14 PM

This mammogram machine remains idle at Allen County Regional Hospital, awaiting a review for certification by the American College of Radiology.

You might need supplemental screenings if you’ve been diagnosed with dense breast tissue. Women with dense breast tissue have less fat and more glandular and connective tissue. They are also at a higher risk of developing cancer.

Dense breast tissue refers to the way breast tissue appears on a mammogram. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 50% of women have this type of breast tissue.

Dr. Kristin Robinson, a Mayo Clinic breast radiologist, encourages women with dense breast tissue to have additional screenings.

Related
August 1, 2023
May 31, 2023
March 9, 2023
September 9, 2021
Most Popular