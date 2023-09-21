Donor’s buzz gets harshed by negative comments

We asked readers to channel their inner Carolyn Hax and answer this question. Some of the best responses are below.

Dear Carolyn: I am donating a kidney to an acquaintance. It took a year of testing, setbacks, scheduling, etc., but it’s finally official. The date is set, and I am really excited about this opportunity to make a difference in my recipient’s life.

The weird part is everyone around me seems low-key horrified. This includes people who know me personally to people who don’t know me at all. I hear everything from, “Are you SURE you want to do this?” to, “Why would you do that to yourself?” to “Is this about the fact that you never had kids and you think you missed out?” I don’t even know what to say.