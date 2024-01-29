Know your health numbers

I recently completed my annual wellness checkup, including the essential step of having my blood drawn. While I tend to procrastinate on this particular task, I am well aware of its vital importance. Let me share some valuable insights on the significance of knowing your numbers:

Cholesterol

• A waxy substance found in the fats (lipids) in your blood crucial for building and maintaining healthy cells and hormones. It has no symptoms so many people may not be aware of their risk.