Child’s lack of a soulmate worries mother

A 28-year-old has an active social life, yet must deal with a worrisome mother, who notes there's no soulmate in the picture.

December 27, 2023 - 1:00 PM

Photo by Pixabay.com

Carolyn Hax is away. The following first appeared Dec. 23, 2009.

Dear Carolyn: My mother, with whom I have always been close, has suddenly started lamenting the fact that I “have no one.” I’m 28, date often, have relationships often enough that I’m not worried, and have a really fun, great life. Yet for some reason triggered by the holidays, my mom can’t get two sentences out without practically tearing up that I don’t have “anyone who loves you.” I think she genuinely thinks I’m hiding my tears over this. Any idea what I can do to (a) not strangle her and (b) convince her I’m fine?

— Anonymous

