Positive COVID test results may persist after illness has run its course

DEAR DR. ROACH: Will I continue to test positive for COVID-19 antigens even after I recover from the virus? I tested positive using the free, at-home COVID-19 antigen self-test a week ago, and I tested positive again yesterday. Once you have the antigens in your system, don’t they stay there for a while? — R.L.M.

ANSWER: It is frequent that people will have persistently positive COVID-19 tests after infection, sometimes for weeks, but that does not mean that they are still infectious. It is quite rare for a person with a normal immune system and mild or moderate disease to continue to be infectious more than 10 days after the onset of infection. People who have had severe disease (such as those who required inpatient hospitalization with a ventilator) or those with severe immune system disease (such as those taking cancer chemotherapy or other powerful drugs to suppress the immune system) may continue to be infectious 20 or more days after infection and should consult an expert for information on duration of isolation.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I have low sodium levels running between 128 and 131 mEq/L for several years. I was on hydrochlorothiazide for many years, but I was taken off some time ago. My sodium remained low. I don’t feel like I drink an excess of water. Should I be concerned, and is there anything I can do to improve my numbers? — S.H.