Prepare your fridge for the next storm

The recent stormy weather in southeast Kansas has left some without power for several days this month. In addition to losing power, this meant that some also lost food when their perishable food was not able to be refrigerated properly. So, how can you prepare to keep food safe during the next storm? Check out these tips from FoodSafety.gov:

• Put an appliance thermometer in your refrigerator and in your freezer. The temperature in your refrigerator should be 40°F or below and the temperature in your freezer should be 0°F or below. In the case of a future power outage, these thermometers will help you figure out if the food in your refrigerator and freezer is safe.

• If the power does go out, try to keep your refrigerator and freezer doors closed. If unopened, a refrigerator will keep food safe for four hours. A full freezer will maintain its temperature for 48 hours (or 24 hours if it is half full).