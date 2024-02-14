 | Wed, Feb 14, 2024
Allen Community College considers Arkhaven units

Former nursing home could be renovated as apartments for the college.

February 14, 2024 - 4:17 PM

Developer Shane Lamb talks about a proposal to lease the former Arkhaven nursing home to Allen Community College for student housing. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

A housing proposal that would allow Allen Community College to lease an apartment complex could be “the first domino” to resolve multiple needs.

Allen’s board of trustees heard a proposal from developer Shane Lamb Tuesday night. Lamb is in the process of renovating the former Arkhaven nursing home on North Walnut Street into apartments.

Those apartments could be leased to Allen for use as dorm rooms for about 120 students, with additional apartments for faculty and staff. Having apartments for faculty could help Allen recruit instructors and coaches, or to host guests.

