Allen Community College considers Arkhaven units

A housing proposal that would allow Allen Community College to lease an apartment complex could be “the first domino” to resolve multiple needs.

Allen’s board of trustees heard a proposal from developer Shane Lamb Tuesday night. Lamb is in the process of renovating the former Arkhaven nursing home on North Walnut Street into apartments.

Those apartments could be leased to Allen for use as dorm rooms for about 120 students, with additional apartments for faculty and staff. Having apartments for faculty could help Allen recruit instructors and coaches, or to host guests.