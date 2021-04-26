 | Mon, Apr 26, 2021
Blinded by lilies in springtime

The Lily Church and Athens hay barns are long-gone, but the legacies of those now-lost communities remain.

April 26, 2021 - 9:10 AM

Near the corner of Rock Rd. and 130th Rd. in Woodson County, once sat the Lily United Brethren Church. All that remains today is the church’s unmarked cemetery. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register

A warm spring wind was bending the wild plum trees, scattering small white petals, when I arrived at the former Lily Church corner in Woodson County.

Constructed in 1896, and sharing a circuit with Salem Church west of Iola, the building itself stood in what is now a corn field, but if you close your eyes and concentrate, you can still hear the ghostly echoes of revival hymns that were sung there over the years.

Indeed, folks from both sides of this writer’s family once plodded down the long dirt roads there in order “to right themselves with The Lord.”

