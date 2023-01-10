City weighs merits of development costs

Iola City Council members will mull over a request for an incentives package to entice a developer to build a series of duplexes at the north edge of town.
The request from Gabriel Woodman of Merak Development, Springfield, Mo., comes with a stiff price tag, Council members acknowledged Monday.
Woodman has requested the city extend at least two blocks of streets into the undeveloped land at what was once Cedarbrook Golf Course, at an expected cost of $1 million.
Woodman is also asking the city to donate the land for what will be 10 duplexes.
The request sparked an hour’s worth of discussions as Council members learned the benefits and costs of his proposal.
In response to the economic volatility that has followed the COVID-19 pandemic, the state and the Kansas Housing Resource Corporation have allocated state and federal funds into a Moderate Income Housing program that will make grant funding available for development, specifically in rural areas.
Competition for those grant dollars will likely be intense, Woodman said.
But with those grant dollars, such a development project is possible, even in today’s economic climate of high inflation and interest rates, he continued.
Woodman has met informally with the city over the past year to develop his request.
“It’s gonna take a unique funding structure to make it happen,” Woodman said. “This program makes the most sense.”
Woodman is requesting the city sign on to a tax-exempt bond inducement program from the state to allow him to purchase materials without paying sales tax.
To help pave the way for development there, city council members last year approved extending its electric, water and sewer utilities at no cost to potential developers.
With those incentives, Woodman said he could build the units averaging around 1,250 square feet per duplex, and charge about $900 a month per unit.
The rent figure is key, Woodman noted, because it’s targeted for moderate-income households — working families. He estimated most of the workers employed by local industries would fall within the income restrictions.
While noting the costs to the city, Mayor Steve French spoke in favor of the request.
“Nobody is knocking on our door to build,” French said. “If the city walks away, we may not get another opportunity for some time. … There’s no guarantee this program will be around in another year.”
Councilman Carl Slaugh wasn’t as enthusiastic.
“I’d be reluctant to put in roads and utilities just to give lots away,” he said. “It’s giving away too much.”
Slaugh noted the lots sold to the developers who built the nearby River Valley Homes about 15 years ago went for about $7,500 apiece, enough to cover the city’s costs in the land. By paying for all of the infrastructure, and then offering the lots free of charge, the city could conceivably attract other developers, he said.
“If I was paying $1 million on a subdivision, I think I’d want more than one option,” Slaugh said. “Before I would vote for this, I’d say, let’s advertise that we’re gonna put in streets and utilities, and we will set a price for lots, and let’s see if we get any other offers.”
The problem with charging for the lots, French replied, is that by increasing its bottom line, Merak would likely have to increase the rent to recoup costs, thus pricing the homes out of the local market.
Slaugh also noted the city has other vacant lots scattered throughout town, with utilities already in place. Would it not be just as easy to use those, he asked.
In a short answer, no, Woodman responded, because it’s easier to do 10 structures as a single large-scale project.
In response to a question from the mayor, City Administrator Matt Rehder said Iola would be unable to save money by having city crews build the streets.
“We maintain streets, not build them,” Rehder said.
“We can do patches here or there, but not large-scale construction,” Assistant City Administrator Corey Schinstock agreed.
French returned to Iola’s housing shortage, and how it affects area industries.
Council members Joelle Shallah and Josiah D’Albini both pointed to other benefits to the city. Residents would be tax-paying citizens, and the city would earn revenue through utility sales.
“We do need housing,” Councilman Joel Wicoff agreed. “But I’m concerned about affording the cost of extending utilities and streets.”
THE COUNCIL has about a month to decide on Woodman’s request. His filing deadline for state grants is Feb. 27.
In the interim, Slaugh asked for more information regarding previous Merak construction projects, including an apartment complex in Emporia, duplexes in Blanchard, Okla., a senior housing facility in Enid, Okla., and other developments in Choctaw, Okla.
IN A RELATED matter, Shane Lamb, speaking on behalf of developers looking to convert the old Arkhaven Nursing Home into moderate-income rental apartments at 1336 N. Walnut St., spoke about funding challenges his group has encountered.
“To do it 100% cash is just not possible any more,” Lamb said.
To that end, the developers are asking for the city’s participation in helping them apply for a moderate incoming housing grant and Kansas investor tax credit for the state.
While those applications require city participation, they will not involve costs to the city, Lamb noted.
Rehder told Council members he would have a better idea of the group’s request prior to the Council’s Jan. 23 meeting.
“I’d like to see specifics, and see how this request changes the scope of the project,” Slaugh said.
As with the Cedarbrook request, French said he favored seeing Iola assist the developers with their project.
“I’d like to see that project move ahead,” French said.
Councilman Mark Peters brought up a related matter if the housing project is approved.
With the housing already in the Cedarbrook neighborhood, adding the duplexes would give Iola more than 80 residences in a neighborhood funneled through a single access point of North Cottonwood Street.
It would serve the city to investigate whether Cottonwood should be extended all the way to Oregon Road, or if other routes can be designed.
“I’d like to see a feasibility study if we’re gonna have 90 homes here,” Peters said.
