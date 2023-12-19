Commission hears updates

With the bulk of Tuesday’s meeting being held in executive session, the Allen County commissioners held a brief public portion in which they heard routine updates.

Allen County Appraiser Jami Clark discussed the purchase of a new copier. The current copier had been in use for 10 years before it quit working on Friday.

Three bids were received for a new copier — two from Copy Products and one from Modern Copy. Clark noted copiers that have the ability to print on 11×17 paper are more expensive, but that capability is no longer needed for the department. “That cheapens it,” she said.