County COVID cases at 478

Allen County’s total positive COVID-19 cases grew to 478 Friday, up by 12 since Wednesday.
The county has 73 active cases.
Still, the county’s infection rate remains among the lowest in the area, with 38.6 positive cases per 1,000 residents. The lowest rate in Southeast Kansas is 27.7 in Woodson County, and the highest is 72.5 in Crawford County. The highest rate in the state is 205.2 positive cases for every 1,000 residents in Norton County. Woodson County also has the lowest rate in the state.
Meanwhile, Kansas reported an increase of 5,491 new cases since Wednesday for a total of 185,294. A total of 2,072 Kansas residents have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with 131 new deaths since Wednesday.