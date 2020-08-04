Virus cases continue to increase

Allen County reported one new coronavirus case this week, bringing the total of positive tests to 15 since the pandemic began. All but two of the cases have recovered, with two residents hospitalized.
The SEK Multi-County Health Departments released its weekly report Monday, showing increased positive test results in three of the four counties it serves.
Bourbon County reported seven new cases, bringing the total there to 73. In Bourbon County, seven people have been hospitalized with one death. One person remains in the hospital.
Anderson County reported three new cases, bringing its total to 29. None of those cases required hospitalization.
Woodson County did not report any new positive cases, holding steady at 11 cases with one hospitalization.
Allen County did not report its first case until June 11, and reported nine of its 15 cases since July 3. The county has tested 842 residents since the pandemic began, a rate of 68.1 tests per 1,000 residents.
Anderson County has the highest testing rate in the region, with 119.4 tests per 1,000 residents. Crawford County is next with 112.4. The lowest is Woodson with 49.7.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Monday reported 28,876 positive cases, an increase of 1,064 cases since Friday. Those numbers include 1,782 hospitalizations and 365 deaths with 272,963 negative test results.