County nears 1,000 cases

Allen County teetered on the verge of a grim milestone, nearing 1,000 positive COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. Meanwhile, a 12th county resident died from complications of the virus.

The county’s case total jumped to 967 as of Friday morning, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. That number represents how many cases have been reported since the pandemic began a year ago.

Currently, Allen County has 87 active cases, as reported by the Southeast Kansas Multi-County Health Departments.