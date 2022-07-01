 | Fri, Jul 01, 2022
Court leaves dwindling paths for Biden’s climate mission

The Supreme Court's ruling limited the Environmental Protection Agency ability to regulate climate pollution by power plans and suggested the court may block other climate-related efforts.

July 1, 2022 - 1:42 PM

A coke storage area is seen as steam rises from the quench towers at the US Steel Clairton Works on Jan. 21, 2020, in Clairton, Pennsylvania. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 500 days into his presidency, Joe Biden’s hope for saving the Earth from the most devastating effects of climate change may not quite be dead.

But it’s not far from it.

A Supreme Court ruling Thursday not only limited the Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to regulate climate pollution by power plants but also suggests the court is poised to block other efforts by Biden and federal agencies to limit the climate-wrecking fumes emitted by oil, gas and coal.

