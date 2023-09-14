COVID vaccine available soon

The newest COVID-19 vaccine doses are expected to arrive at the Southeast Kansas Multi-County Health Department and other clinics in the next few weeks.
The FDA approved an updated mRNA vaccine to better protect against currently circulating COVID variants. The new vaccine is a single dose that targets the dominant Covid virus variant Omicron XBB.1.5.
The SEKMCHD will not have COVID vaccine available until the new shipment arrives. The current bivalent vaccines are no longer authorized for use in the U.S.
Shipments to the local health department will be limited, with more coming as it becomes available.
Anyone, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status, may receive the updated monovalent vaccine as long as it has been at least 2 months since the last dose of any COVID-19 vaccine. There are a few exceptions, so call the health department at 620-365-2191 for more information.
This action only affects bivalent mRNA vaccine manufactured by Pfizer, Inc and ModernaTX, Inc. This does not affect Novavax at this time.
The health department will announce when the new vaccine is available. Only the Pfizer (COMIRNATY) has been ordered.
More information can be found at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html
Advertisement
Advertisement