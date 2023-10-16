 | Mon, Oct 16, 2023
Eclipse turns eyes toward the sky

Overcast skies made it difficult for local stargazers to see Saturday's eclipse at the Iola Public Library, but Humboldt's Mike Myer traveled to southern Utah for a better view.

October 16, 2023 - 3:01 PM

Humboldt's Mike Myer traveled to Utah to capture this sequence of photos during Saturday's eclipse.

Iolan Stan Grigsby usually has two responses when somebody asks him about astronomy: “Look up, and look it up.”

Grigsby, a retired physicist and instructor, spoke to roughly 25 or so Iolans at the Iola Public Library Saturday during an annual, or partial solar eclipse, that crossed the western United States.

Overcast skies spoiled much of the sighting opportunities for local skygazers, but a momentary break in the clouds allowed spectators an occasional glimpse of the sun blocked by the moon.

