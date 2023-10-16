Eclipse turns eyes toward the sky

Iolan Stan Grigsby usually has two responses when somebody asks him about astronomy: “Look up, and look it up.”

Grigsby, a retired physicist and instructor, spoke to roughly 25 or so Iolans at the Iola Public Library Saturday during an annual, or partial solar eclipse, that crossed the western United States.

Overcast skies spoiled much of the sighting opportunities for local skygazers, but a momentary break in the clouds allowed spectators an occasional glimpse of the sun blocked by the moon.