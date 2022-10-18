 | Tue, Oct 18, 2022
Election: Fred Gardner seeks smaller government

Dr. Fred Gardner, a semi-retired veterinarian from Garnett, is the Republican nominee for the Kansas House of Representatives 9th District. He is concerned with regulations, business and taxes, particularly regarding agriculture and rural communities.

By

News

October 18, 2022 - 2:18 PM

Fred Gardner, Garnett, is the Republican nominee for the Kansas House of Representatives Ninth District seat. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Dr. Fred Gardner believes bureaucratic red tape would make it difficult for a veterinarian to start a new practice in Kansas these days. 

Gardner, age 69, a longtime veterinarian from Garnett, is running as a Republican for the District 9 Kansas House of Representatives post being vacated by Kent Thompson. He’s running because he cares about issues concerning rural life, and is concerned about state regulations affecting businesses “and the taxation it takes to support that.”

“Just recently I was consulting with a young veterinarian about establishing a new business in eastern Kansas. It’s very complex and expensive, and a lot of that is driven by regulation. You have to have about six different licenses to operate a veterinary business,” he said. 

