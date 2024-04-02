 | Tue, Apr 02, 2024
Florida OKs 6-week abortion ban

Florida's Supreme Court on Monday cleared the way for the state to ban abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

By

News

April 2, 2024 - 3:33 PM

Abortion rights proponents rally in Miami, on June 24, 2022, after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the right to abortion. On Monday, the Florida Supreme Court cleared the way for most abortions to be banned after six weeks of pregnancy. Photo by Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Supreme Court on Monday cleared the way for the state to ban abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, before many women know they are pregnant, while also giving voters a chance to remove restrictions in November.

The court, which was reshaped by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, ruled 6-1 to uphold the state’s ban on most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, meaning a ban on six weeks could soon take effect. But under a separate 4-3 ruling, the court allowed a ballot measure to go to voters that would enshrine abortion rights in Florida’s constitution.

Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022, voters in every state with an abortion-related ballot measure have favored the side backed by abortion rights supporters.

