 | Thu, Mar 10, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Food for all

News

March 10, 2022 - 3:22 PM

Marmaton Valley High School’s FFA students hosted a massive food packing project in cooperation with The Outreach Program. Students taking part are, from left, Amberlyn Henshall, Victoria Jamison, Zoe Sneed, LesLeigh Cary. Courtesy photo

Marmaton Valley High School’s FFA students hosted a massive food packing project in cooperation with The Outreach Program. The students packed 15,000 meals in two hours to benefit those in need throughout Allen County. Each student in USD 256 will get at least two packages of food to take home during spring break. Food also will go to distribution sites in Moran, Elsmore and Savonburg, as well as Hope Unlimited and Humanity House. The students are under the direction of Jacque Gabbert.

Related
February 26, 2021
March 18, 2019
March 8, 2016
November 10, 2014
Most Popular