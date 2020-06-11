George Floyd’s brother to Congress: ‘He didn’t deserve to die over $20’

WASHINGTON — In powerful, painful testimony, Philonise Floyd pleaded with Congress on Wednesday to implement sweeping restrictions on the use of force by police, such as the kind that led to the killing of his older brother, George Floyd.

“George wasn’t hurting anyone that day. He didn’t deserve to die over $20. I am asking you: Is that what a black man’s life is worth? Twenty dollars? This is 2020. Enough is enough,” Floyd said in opening remarks at a House Judiciary Committee hearing on a proposed police reform bill. “The people marching in the streets are telling you enough is enough.”

George Floyd died at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer less than two weeks ago, after a shopkeeper accused Floyd of passing a bad $20 bill. The video of Floyd pleading with the officer, who pressed a knee into Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes until Floyd stopped moving, sparked widespread outrage and mass protests across the country.