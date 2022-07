As blistering temperatures continue, the Allen County Fair is making a few changes to protect both people and animals.

The fair board is canceling the Dry Land Turtle Race and the Best Dressed Pet contest. Both had been scheduled for Saturday morning, July 30.

“This is Kansas, so the weather could be nice on that Saturday. However, the asphalt that those turtles are racing on will still be above a safe temperature for them,” a press release from the fair board read.