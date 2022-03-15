 | Tue, Mar 15, 2022
Humboldt gets to work on projects

City leaders took steps to get the ball rolling on plans to improve streets and the water system.

March 15, 2022 - 3:26 PM

HUMBOLDT — City leaders took official steps Monday night to get the ball rolling on two big projects. 

First, they approved a Community Development Block Grant for $700,000 for street improvements. The State of Kansas, through the Department of Commerce, will shoulder $492,086 of the expenses; Humboldt, $210,894. 

About 44 blocks of downtown Humboldt are slated for work. Bruce Boettcher of BG Consultants is overseeing the work. The planning of the project is complete, Boettcher said, with the design phase to be next. 

