Interim director: ‘Same goals and vision’ for Chamber

Lindsay Myers promises to continue to support businesses as they navigate coronavirus pandemic, which has forced creativity for events and activities. Myers was hired as administrative assistant in August, and took on a leadership role in January.

February 5, 2021 - 2:10 PM

Lindsay Myers is serving as the interim director for the Iola Area Chamber of Commerce. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Lindsay Myers had worked at the Iola Area Chamber of Commerce for only a few months before she was thrown into the job of interim director.

Myers joined the Chamber in late August as an administrative assistant. She took over the director duties when Jill Hartman resigned in early January. 

“We’re still kind of in this in-between stage of figuring it all out,” Myers said of the change in leadership. “I’m excited for the opportunity.”

