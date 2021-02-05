Interim director: ‘Same goals and vision’ for Chamber

Lindsay Myers had worked at the Iola Area Chamber of Commerce for only a few months before she was thrown into the job of interim director.
Myers joined the Chamber in late August as an administrative assistant. She took over the director duties when Jill Hartman resigned in early January.
“We’re still kind of in this in-between stage of figuring it all out,” Myers said of the change in leadership. “I’m excited for the opportunity.”
