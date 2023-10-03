Kansas gets $7M from $1.95B in legalized sports betting

TOPEKA — The state’s first year of sports betting brought in $7 million in state revenue from $1.85 billion in wagers.

In a Thursday update to committee lawmakers, Kansas Lottery finance director Matt Schwartz said revenue projections were basically on track with expectations.

“Sports wagering revenues, we’re now a little more than 12 months in,” Schwartz said. “The state’s share of revenues for the first year, which was 10 months of operation, was a little more than $5.8 million.”