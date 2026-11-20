Allen CC to offer free improv, music shows
Allen Community College's Improv Club will host a free show at the college Dec. 1, followed one day later by a free music concert.
Allen Community College’s Improv Club will host a free show at the college Dec. 1, followed one day later by a free music concert.
Allen Community College’s Improv Club will bring an evening of unscripted entertainment to the Allen Theatre on Tuesday, Dec. 1, with a free comedy show open to students, employees and community members.
The performance begins at 7:30 p.m. and will feature a series of improvisational comedy games and sketches created entirely from audience suggestions.
Admission is free.
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